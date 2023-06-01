MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Up 4.5%

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 21,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 55,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

MTB Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.