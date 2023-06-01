Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher Sells 6,449 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MLI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.30. 116,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,209. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth $3,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 89,206 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 281.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 531,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 392,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

