Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of MLI opened at $74.26 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
