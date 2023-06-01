Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of MLI opened at $74.26 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,291 shares of company stock worth $3,326,573. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

