My DeFi Pet Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $897,126.87 and approximately $381,216.49 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

