Nathan G. Brower Sells 8,268 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $91,030.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,512.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 0.1 %

NATR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.84. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter.

NATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

