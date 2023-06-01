Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 260 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 722 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,877.20 ($2,319.82).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.20 ($2,323.53).
- On Friday, March 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 271 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £1,880.74 ($2,324.20).
Shares of MAB1 stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 708 ($8.75). The company had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3,209.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 742.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 644.47. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,125 ($13.90).
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
