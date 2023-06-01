National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$24.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$30.86.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

