National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Down to $69.35

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.35, but opened at $66.67. National Grid shares last traded at $66.45, with a volume of 57,617 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.21) to GBX 1,275 ($15.76) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,080 ($13.35) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.45) to GBX 1,280 ($15.82) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,183.75.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $2.3458 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Commerce Bank grew its stake in National Grid by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,034.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 292,984 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.