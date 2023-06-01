National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $57.80 on Monday. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Read More

