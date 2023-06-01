NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.55 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $48.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00005794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00052332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00038293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001028 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,050,576 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 911,050,576 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.5754404 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $50,940,143.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

