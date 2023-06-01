Neo (NEO) Tops One Day Volume of $46.35 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Neo has a total market capitalization of $733.76 million and approximately $46.35 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.40 or 0.00038334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

