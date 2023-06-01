Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $146.40 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,900.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00344279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00546948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00066386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00420099 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,505,564,778 coins and its circulating supply is 40,933,634,335 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.