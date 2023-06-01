NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-$1.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. NetApp also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.65-$5.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.81.

Shares of NTAP opened at $66.35 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

