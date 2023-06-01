NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Down 5.8%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.13 and last traded at $84.30. 1,394,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,399,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,135,000 after buying an additional 441,250 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,813,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,630,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in NetEase by 16.5% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 233,489 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.