Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $4.83. Netlist shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 1,234,420 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netlist in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Netlist Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

