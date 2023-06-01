Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $191.08 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,985,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271,984 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $191,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,223. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

