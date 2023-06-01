Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,659 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $275,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $90.52. 1,192,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

