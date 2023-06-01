Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,967,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 114,948 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $240,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

WES stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 175,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,766. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.