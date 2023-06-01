Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340,873 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.49% of Avery Dennison worth $218,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,947,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.11. 143,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average of $179.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

