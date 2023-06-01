Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 16,506 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.58% of SPS Commerce worth $258,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

SPSC stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,652. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.31 and a 200 day moving average of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 0.78.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,560. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

