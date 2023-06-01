Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.60% of FTI Consulting worth $196,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,683. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.67. 52,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,630. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

