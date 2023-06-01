Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 301,210 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,210 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.49% of Nexstar Media Group worth $296,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,140 shares of company stock worth $1,544,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.19. 88,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day moving average of $177.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

