Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 35,322 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,322 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.22% of Tetra Tech worth $249,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,044,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,488,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

TTEK stock traded up $8.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.91. The company had a trading volume of 338,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,071. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

