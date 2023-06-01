Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 48,946 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790,205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 48,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $180,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,592 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $202.39. The company had a trading volume of 714,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,719. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $287.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

