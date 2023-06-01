Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 78,297 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,297 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Qualys worth $229,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Qualys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Qualys by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.70. 124,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,803. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $213,790.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,724 shares of company stock worth $2,069,688. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

