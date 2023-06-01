Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NML traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 154,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,387. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Insider Activity at Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,606.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 58,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $383,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 328,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,751.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,606.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 448.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 102.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

