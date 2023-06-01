New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $37.67

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.67, but opened at $38.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 541,408 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 167,787.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after buying an additional 3,622,527 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,671,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 2,090,812 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

