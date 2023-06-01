New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $37.67

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.67, but opened at $38.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 541,408 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
