New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $608,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,191 shares of company stock worth $30,457,526. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

