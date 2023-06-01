NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 62064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

NexOptic Technology Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile



NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

