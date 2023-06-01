NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NL opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. NL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $272.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NL Industries by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NL Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

