nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LASR opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. Equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 998.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 412,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,907,000 after buying an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth $2,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.