Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 644,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $153,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $218.49. 20,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.41 and a 200-day moving average of $227.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

