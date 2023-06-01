Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Down 6.2 %

JWN opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

