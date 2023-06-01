Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

