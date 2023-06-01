Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $436.49. The company had a trading volume of 463,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,493. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $455.27 and its 200 day moving average is $477.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.