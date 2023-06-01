Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.12

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 12844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( CVE:NOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

