Numeraire Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Numeraire has a total market cap of $88.48 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $14.14 or 0.00052799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,876,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,256,278 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

