Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.22

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.22 and last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 71812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $990.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NULG. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,708,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 104,559 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)
- Equitrans Midstream Surges 40% On Debt Ceiling Deal
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.