Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.77

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 1391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

