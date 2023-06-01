Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $4.44. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 73,513 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

