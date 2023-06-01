Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as low as $4.44. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 73,513 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%.
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
