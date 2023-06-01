Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

OCSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 2,445.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

