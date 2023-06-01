ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ObsEva by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.