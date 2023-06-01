Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $86.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. TD Cowen raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

