Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,963 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $592,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 167,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,329,000 after acquiring an additional 105,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $310.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.70 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

