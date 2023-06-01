Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,722.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 355,831 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 24.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,502,000 after acquiring an additional 212,817 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 180,848 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 451,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 151,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 144,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $125.17. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.55, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.32 million. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.