ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 188.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,811,000 after buying an additional 214,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

