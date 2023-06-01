Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

ONTX opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 9,122.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

