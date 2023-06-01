Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $124.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $112.72.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,283 shares of company stock worth $727,969. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after acquiring an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

