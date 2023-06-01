Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.03

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $11.62. Orange shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 42,914 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Orange Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Orange

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Orange by 384.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.