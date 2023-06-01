Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Shares Up 8.2%

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.23. 43,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 86,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several research firms have commented on OBIO. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

