Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Shares Up 8.2%

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.23. 43,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 86,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Several research firms have commented on OBIO. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Orchestra BioMed Stock Up 10.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04.
Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
